Bryan Kohberger admits to Idaho college killings, pleads guilty to all charges

Bryan Kohberger has pleaded guilty to all counts, admitting to the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students. He is expected to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live