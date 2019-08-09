Transcript for Bullied boy makes shirt, becomes official product

Out of Florida State's have been all but I'm loving the University of Tennessee this morning. They turned a T shirt that was designed by a child who was being bullied. In two officials school apparel though affordably created his own shirt during his school's. College colors day because he did reality official Pierre. However there are some of the students made fun of them sell when the University of Tennessee alarmed about the boy on line the school. Added his tee shirt designed to its clothing line and part of the money raised from selling his shirt will be donated to an anti bullying charity the school also sent the bullet three here.

