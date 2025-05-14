‘Burden of Proof: The Case Against Diddy’ - Cassie Ventura’s second day of testimony

Cassie Ventura returned to court in New York to testify against Sean Combs on Wednesday, May 14. Eva Pilgrim and a team of correspondents and contributors break down what happened on ABC News Live.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live