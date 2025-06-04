Burden of Proof: Diddy Trial Day 16

A friend of Cassie Ventura testified 'I was held over a 17-story balcony' by Sean Combs. Eva Pilgrim, Aaron Katersky and the ABC News team cover the latest witness testimony on Wednesday, June 4.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live