Burden of Proof: Diddy Trial Day 17

Defense contends Sean Combs wasn't in Los Angeles when alleged balcony incident occurred, the judge warns Combs may be removed from courtroom after jury interactions and more. ABC News has the latest.

June 5, 2025

