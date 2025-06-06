Burden of Proof: Diddy Trial Day 18

Ex-girlfriend 'Jane' testifies on 'hotel nights' with Sean Combs. From drugs to male escorts, she said these nights often left her with back pain and UTI's. ABC News reports on her testimony.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live