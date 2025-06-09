Burden of Proof: Diddy Trial Day 19

“Jane,” a former girlfriend of Sean Combs, returned to court on Monday, June 9. Eva Pilgrim and the ABC News team explain what happened as the fifth week of testimony in Combs’ federal trial began.

June 9, 2025

