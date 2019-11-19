Transcript for Bureau of Prisons director set for grilling in wake of Epstein, Bulger deaths

Charges may be filed this week in connection to the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein near times a Washington Post report to federal prison guards are accused of falsifying records. And failing to check on Epstein. The disgraced financier was found hanging in his cell and August. Instead any New York City lockup led to a shake up at the bureau presents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.