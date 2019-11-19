Bureau of Prisons director set for grilling in wake of Epstein, Bulger deaths

Director Kathy Hawk Sawyer's testimony comes after sources said that the two correctional officers who were working the night of Epstein’s apparent suicide were offered a plea deal and turned it down.
0:20 | 11/19/19

Charges may be filed this week in connection to the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein near times a Washington Post report to federal prison guards are accused of falsifying records. And failing to check on Epstein. The disgraced financier was found hanging in his cell and August. Instead any New York City lockup led to a shake up at the bureau presents.

