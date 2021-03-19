Burglary suspects steal motorcycles from dealership

More
Kokomo Police released a surveillance video as they searched for a group of burglary suspects who stole four motorcycles from a Harley-Davidson showroom in Indiana.
0:45 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Burglary suspects steal motorcycles from dealership

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Kokomo Police released a surveillance video as they searched for a group of burglary suspects who stole four motorcycles from a Harley-Davidson showroom in Indiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76547790","title":"Burglary suspects steal motorcycles from dealership","url":"/US/video/burglary-suspects-steal-motorcycles-dealership-76547790"}