Bus driver recounts evacuating campers from Camp Mystic amid flooding

ABC News’ Linsey Davis is on the ground in Texas speaking with those affected by the catastrophic floods, including a bus driver, Geri White, who helped evacuate campers from Camp Mystic.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live