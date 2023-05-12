Buses of migrants arrive in NYC suburbs as Title 42 ends

ABC News’ Jaclyn Lee reports on buses of migrants that have been arriving across the country, including in New York’s Orange County, where local leaders say they can’t accommodate everyone.

May 12, 2023

