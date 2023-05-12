Buses of migrants arrive in suburban New York after Title 42 ends

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Jaclyn Lee reporting from a New York suburb trying to manage an influx of migrants, where one county executive has criticized New York City for sending migrants there.

May 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live