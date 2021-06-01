Transcript for ‘Busloads' of National Guardsmen head to Capitol grounds

We just saw busloads. Of National Guard head in to the capitol grounds stores have been 11100. DC National Guard called up and 600. National Guard from Virginia with the FBI officers actually just inches from out of here walking down constitution avenue. We'll just follow them here. We get out of the way. But those busload threadbare of the he will assume they're gonna clear out the last of the crab because George it's now 6 PM your curfew in effect of they've announced that. Anybody is not out of there are. Will be arrested and their cell had salon. Hang on. We've got to more vehicles coming here let's get out of the way. Right now. We'll try those they arrest earlier. We have armored police vehicles going down there that you were down constitution avenue it is all. The crowd going down that way. But again National Guard going from right there are into the capitol grounds they are not our the National Guard is armed. That does armored vehicles now heading. Into the capitol grounds where the remaining. Rioters those people who would not live and many who probably were part of that break and it's a little earlier they war are falling off some of those from rioters. Were arrested. Constitution avenue Martha usually the sale of the inaugural parade. Hit it if it is just appalling to walk down constitution avenue and this scene nothing. That red and blue lot of law enforcement vehicles there is a solid perimeter it appears to me from this place. Around the capitol grounds now. Many law enforcement capitol police metropolitan police from DC. Police from Virginia. All descending on this area to step up this perimeter how they're gonna get rid of those hundreds of people. They have definitely told the clear album say war. This way since 6 o'clock and a lot of walking down this way. Trying to clear up that area and in fact we've seen some people kind of heading into that area. Well we're seeing a National Guard out here get off so guess is that the capital. That prepared for some sort. I've actually prepared to enforce this perimeter and we heard from Mary Bruce at the age the sergeant arms believes the capital will be secured. In the coming hours. I thinking inside of the capitalist insecure they announced could be inside of the capital has been secured in other words all of those. Rioters are out of the inside of the capital I'm sure what they tried to do it more room to room. Before they would ever announce anything like the capital being cleared me outside of the capital is definitely not cleared yeah I mean you can still see. We'll watch. Those from supporters and those instant gators as well as still on the ground doesn't have people. Who were remaining there after a lot of the protesters we saw. Had walked away from disappointed by the way they didn't really want to leave because they white. They said what had happened there today that they had a perfect right to do that. But this is clearly the hour they're gonna start. Trying to move those who remain I think he wasn't part of the capital in part to Rachel's father obviously avenue at Syracuse so far away from me. But there's an area over on the other side that's cleared out this side is definitely not cleared out math and I can't imagine they're just gonna let these people. We wouldn't mean there is a curfew in this city they're supposed to be inside and out country anywhere. I don't know what they would do with folks who remain but I imagine how do numerous arrests here within an hour George. Martin that this thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.