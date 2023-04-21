Buzzfeed shuts down its news division as it plans to lay off 15% of its staff

Plus, the attorneys general of 18 states are urging the federal government to recall millions of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, a weather-related panic buying has led to a gas shortage in South Florida.

April 21, 2023

