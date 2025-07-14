California business professor fatally shot in Greece, family says

Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, was killed outside a home near Athens on July 4 where his ex-wife and two children live, according to family members.

July 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live