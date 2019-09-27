Transcript for 2 California cops back on duty after fatally shooting unarmed black man in 2018

Federal authorities will not file civil rights charges against two California police officers who freight was shot an unarmed black man last year's step on Clark. Shot seven times in his grandmother's backyard. The officers involved were responding to a report that a man had broken car windows the offices said. They believed Clark was pointing a gun at them but only a cell phone was found on his body. The Sacramento police department also cleared the officers of any wrongdoing and is returning them to active duty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.