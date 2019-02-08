Transcript for California farmer works to stop food waste by transforming ugly fruit

As they between a 1002 dogs on separate days around just within it and Mallory and Ginsburg. Thousands you know through all that could have been by human in some form or another but felt throughout. Both the good news the mark. Farmer Ben Moore is sick and tired seeing food go to waste. This night farmers drop while groups not wanted like grocery stores for food banks and leaves it to compost. It's hard to believe that this much for is thrown away every day Ben was able to get a couple pieces of work for us what's wrong with this one. Because that would cripple small big ones small stretch now a heavily on the outside but out of its case let's go and tried without. Let's go me. It's like any other pizza unit at the grocery store. I mean think it sweet. The kings are native has started his own company called the ugly company to take fruit that would normally be honest. And turns it into dried fruit for retail. We just gotta let his go throwback our brand is doesn't matter what are for output is ugly and people are love it because it is. Well the best they think it's interpreter had. Different packets are about six bucks a bag and cell in LA or online. Source says its sale helps a big waste problem and small farmers. We can strengthen family farms. By capture or harvest. Huckabee or. The former college football player an army veteran says blistering to curb food waste and help others is big. Calling who I've terrific difference here and I happen. I mean you'd call via the new commission that others can now help with and it beautiful yet ugly way.

