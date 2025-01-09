California fire evacuee: ‘We’re very lucky’

Nicole Dunn-Garay and Val Garay evacuated from their home in Topanga Canyon on Tuesday and are staying at a hotel.

January 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live