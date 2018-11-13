Transcript for California firefighters battle 'peak fire' near highway amid continuing destruction

Core Southern California. Is also getting hit hard and now authorities are warning of explosive fire growth jubilee tis is in a gray hills California GO. Hey they're Diane here in Southern California as you have seen and you can imagine there's just so much destruction like right here this is one of at least 370. Homes. That have been destroyed here in Southern California so far. It's barely recognizable may be with the exception. Of that chimney over there and now Diane the real concern. Is whether any new fires could spark up and you know yesterday. When we were here in Southern California already we were out reporting. We ended up finding out that a new fire had started it was called the peak fire it was right off the highway. And overlooking that highway was a town so we're talking about a town. That was immediately. In danger there were all these homes there. And then there was the danger of that fire joining the other fire that had already started and we were on the highway as firefighters were battling this blaze we were witnessing it all take a look at what we saw. We're on highway 118 here in the semi valley had just look at all of the smoke here but authorities are trying to put this fire out. Right now. So thankfully firefighters were able to put that fire out there were able to control it. A so far we haven't seen any new fire spark up today. That is good news for now because as long as no new fires spark up they can at least control this what and start that very long road. To recovery. And you know so many people haven't even been able to get back to their homes just yet we're talking about five days after this fire first started. And they haven't been able to go back to their homes even if their homes haven't been damaged and that's because that new fire concern. Is still very much alive here in Southern California so we will have to watch for that Diane breath as you Benitez from Malibu California.

