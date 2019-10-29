Transcript for California governor calls wildfires a challenging time

This is a challenging time. 43 counties in the state of California were experiencing red flag warnings were experiencing. At or near historic win events that precipitated in a statewide. Emergency. Declaration that we advanced 48 hours ago that should overlay this support that was previously provided in two. Localized states of emergency that we next year in Los Angeles and in the northern part of the state. We've also received all we refer to is. F Max three. Federal. Management assistant. Grant applications from the federal government. Not only for the Getty fire specifically. But for the -- fire and the Kincaid fire why that matters is that is demonstrable. Specific support from the federal government. And just on that I want to make this up point is well FEMA has been extraordinary. Trumped administration has been extraordinarily supportive and helpful. Every request we've made has been granted. And that support has come in real time in the cooperation and collaboration. Continues in the spirit of the chief's comments it's all about mutuality it's all about a broader commonwealth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.