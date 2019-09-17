Transcript for California governor issues order on e-cigarettes

Several new developments in the beeping crisis the CDC emergency operations center is now coordinating the investigation into hundredths of severe lung illness cases. The agency director says finding the cause of the outbreak is a priority. California's governor is taking action directing the state to spend millions on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of beeping. Jewell the biggest maker of meanwhile central California resident who Clark County died from complications related to being the victim's age was not release which.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.