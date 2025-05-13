California judge resentences Menendez brothers to 50 years to life

Lawyer Areva Martin talked to ABC News’ Linsey Davis about the quick ruling from a judge to resentence Lyle and Erik Menendez to 50 years to life. The brothers murdered their parents in 1989.

May 13, 2025

