Transcript for California man arrested after ramming car several times in road-rage attack

We're rack with a wild case of road rage a man drove his SUV straight into the side of that Honda there in Sacramento. And then started spinning his tires refusing to let off the gas but that wasn't the end of a DC and they're climbing out and then stomping on top of the vehicle. Smashing in the windows as well kicking windshield. Police eventually arrested him they say moments earlier he had crashed into another car. They're not sure what triggered the violence and anger much they suspect he was under the influence of drugs while.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.