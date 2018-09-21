California requiring people to ask for straws

You'll need to ask for straws at dine-in restaurants starting next year.
0:11 | 09/21/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for California requiring people to ask for straws
California is cracking down on drinking straws banning dine in restaurants from automatically serving them. Anyone who wants a straw will have to ask restaurants that don't comply will get to warnings that a fine.

