Transcript for California residents move wedding last minute due to fire

Even seeing the images on the screen. It's nothing short of terrifying so is really hard to imagine this being your reality if you live in California thousands have had to evacuate sometimes in the middle of the night. I want to bring in some residents from Santa Rosa California up there in the northern part of the state on canned dry and Garrett mother well. Come join us now. And you guys that you have a very unique situations okay injure. One year last instant Graham post you have the love in the air is thicker than the smoke in this thicker than the smoke because you guys are actually. Newly wed so I want you to tell me about your wedding experience. In the middle of these wildfires. Yeah. From the bulls are lagging burner or under a year. And the weekend that we won't do and even weekend the fire. And about eighteen hours the warrior that's Mary. Lou the right there whether they wait to get you. Our venue. In low prevail and we didn't locate and and are often earned and are made of honor. Eleven planner. She helped them everything together and to all of our thunder bird back he really didn't taste also. And ensure that everything went all. Perfect little more room in the stressful stressful weekend. And it turned out of the evening. That's incredible I want to say congratulations to you guys are obviously. Happy that you're safe. Garrett was there any quest in your mind that this was going to continue on. Notes that we actually can't the conclusion that. You learn who couldn't get the venue we would get married and are not the cop that. Com mom Denise Lee said that they have Ater work. Everest base that they can hold you people so we decided to go check out our front were set out. So or slightly in after taking. Take you to apart moss so he can actually have a real wedding. Unbelievable. Can you guys just give us an idea. Of what it's actually like to evacuate I don't know if you've been through a wildfire before living in California but how do you prepare for this. Quorum we are broad. Ordinary and that the two year battle in congress. Who we let you listen Ers. Gary Stanley house where it's ranked on the street for a copy art wood and yet safe. We evacuated in the mirror in her own. And I say an actress and you keep your backpack that home the fire season now so that the always opt would be prepared. He immediately every year Gaffney. Close solo before the a mixture from Bolton. And indeed become normal. While also Kendry. And Garrett mother well we're happy you guys are together as you said love is thicker than the smoke. And we just want you to be safe and and by the way on the pictures that you guys took her stunning so happy that those turned out so well. Happier to get a fifth. You thanks for being with us.

