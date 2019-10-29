Transcript for California wildfires continue to rage

Begin with what looks like scenes from any apocalypse those monster fires a still raging. For over a week in different parts of California one erupting yesterday. Near the Getty museum in Los Angeles and right next to the major 405 highway you see it there it's pretty surreal. This cost thousands of people to evacuate so Matt Gutman is a right there on the ground. In Brentwood Flores. The Matt this is unbelievable it just seemed like these are nonstop. But they have been nonstop especially over the past couple of weeks and hale was a rainy. Winter that we had and and folks double maybe that would quell some of the fire weather but what I did is just. Delay it is super dry out here and we have a major wind event coming up forecasts for about twelve hours from now. Really get a whip this area with winds of I don't 5060 mile per hour gusts just leave his sense of Kimberly where we are this is tiger tale rode. And there's a series of about five or six houses along this road. That were completely consumed by the fire it went up that they can't eat over there in just. Rush through here so quickly firefighters just couldn't get to it by the way this trial is they guess collapsed just this morning. This house is still smoldering. Thirty hours after we first got here yesterday morning in the middle of night there were dozens of fire crews here and they're not cut up wrapping it up but again. And how Mike Cameron come of their what you have. Get a sense of how hard it is to put out some of the fires in these homes and why there are so much concern for the greater Los Angeles area at this point. That worked on this house for thirty hours or. Dozens and dozens of people. Poking holes in that the Saudi conceit part of building crumbled it's now leaning and about to collapse. Just try to get water into it you can also see the pretty scary looking and Halloween decorations that are still up highly flammable by the way. And so this is just one house that they have spent so many resources on any urgency here Kimberly is fueled by the fact that those winds that we talked about. Are coming and the assistant chief here of the LA fire department told me that. There is a major potential disaster looming if those winds kick up and they. Hurdles some of those embers that we have been talking about so often in this fire season. Nick consenting shooting a mile or two down range and they can trigger new fires. And that's what they're concerned about because the last major fire to hit this area. Was in the sixties and seventies. So it's been a long time there's an enormous amount of buildup of brush and trees it's a lot of fuel for these fires. Compounded with those wins. Now could make for a very serious situation here dimensional those evacuations. 101000. Homes. Evacuated us about 25000 people we are told. They're gonna stay out of their homes according to the LA fire department because. Once those winds kick up that's when the threat is going to be really presently just don't want people around here because. That's how serious this can get so tibia and a very very touching go situation here for at least the next 44 to 48 hours. The and that we saw a lot of us celebrity's tweeting that they had to evacuate also like LeBron James but have you have you talked to anyone who's actually had to sleep. That's up a bunch of people actively. People packed up suitcase with some documents in the nick keep walking. They're dogs. Change of clothes but a lot of people had to pack up in the bill that night like 2 AM 1:30 AM I actually don't live too far away from here just on the other side of this hill. And I got. One of those very. Scary buzzing. Email our or a text alerts on the phone telling you get out. Even though I wasn't in the fire zone so there is a pretty serious amount of fear here they were just lines of cars down these streets. Of people trying to get out quickly because. The way the canyons are foreign to you don't know where the fire is. And these streets are not built on a grid that she can't get from one side one raids to the other very easily at all you have to go all the way down to the base of the hill. So there is it. Pretty Sears amount of chaos and confusion here go under as early hours. And if this fire think they expect. Or the way Dave wind event that they expect coming up in the next. Twelve to 2.4 hours is as bad as they say. That is going to be really nasty here Kimberly. He and I I think a lot of people who are in California. You know in maybe the folks that are there to just wondered this is the new normal -- know there's a wildfire season but this just seems like this is pretty outrageous. It is a mean and and that's one of the things that the fire chief in their Garcetti told us it is the new normal. There is a higher population density people have built up here with these gorgeous this does of I mean if you just look over here which can't but if he could see beyond this house this house is a view of the ocean the house. That we've been looking up the whole time has a view of the entire. West LA and then downtown area. But the price you pay for living atop bees came into the beautiful rages. Is your and right in the heart of fire country and more people living up here. Warmer weather longer fire seasons mean that a lot of these houses say he threatened for longer. And that these fire crews have a lot of work ahead of them. Absolutely right on the mad gunman right there in Britain went California for us thank you so much for the updates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.