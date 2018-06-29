Candlelight vigil held for victims of Maryland newsroom shooting

Members of the tight-knit community of Annapolis, Maryland, gathered to mourn the loss of five people who were shot and killed Thursday in the newsroom of its local newspaper, the Capital Gazette.
0:56 | 06/29/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Candlelight vigil held for victims of Maryland newsroom shooting
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

