Transcript for Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect in custody after surrendering to police

That bomb threat investigation on Capitol Hill authorities say a suspect has surrendered with out incident and is now in police custody. The Supreme Court the library a congress and the cannon house office building were all of evacuated while police investigated. And negotiated with that suspect. And what was in that truck. Diane just an incredible scene here on Capitol Hill a five hour standoff has ended. Witness suspect identified as rate rose vary in custody. The capitol police chief just gave us that update moments ago which you see here the capital things are starting to calm down a little bit we still have a lot of police on the scene but they're starting to open up. The roadways here around the capital after that large perimeter. What set up during this five hour standoff again let me give you the rundown. I've this suspect again but allotment of Rosemary from North Carolina apparently according to investigators he popped the curve he would on a sidewalk. High near The Library of Congress near the Supreme Court. Apparently no one call was made and investigators. Got some information that this suspect potentially had a bomb that he half we had a detonator and his hands and a very large pickup truck. Apparently with Tenet windows they couldn't see inside the vehicle so for the past five hour do so. They try to make contact and what they got a cell phone to them. They were able to communicate with them and you went through hours of negotiations here on Capitol Hill. Asked this the scene at this parameter that was so larger on the area really brought some fear into the people who saw it. And as we've sigh here we know that when it comes that the capital any potential threat. If the big one and it's taken seriously so even though investigators that know exactly what they had here they work through it. And they try to find out as much information about the suspect especially when they learned of a live stream apparently. By that suspect while he was in the vehicle we were able to have. Monitors some of that live stream and seen some of the ramblings that he was saying throughout his time inside that vehicle on Capitol Hill. And what we know that investigators he use that information from that live stream to try to gain as much information as possible about any potential threat to safety actually had any active explosives. Any bombs inside that vehicle. Did he at this point what we understand from the police chief is that after he surrendered he got out of the vehicle. He surrendered they are still checking that vehicle as we speak but. At this point eight started to open up roads around the capitol complex. But that area where the car is right there in front of The Library of Congress and throwing Cortes still blocked off at this point. Hard. Thanks Kenneth Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is here in Washington PR a tense few hours is Kenneth was just describing force how did this investigation unfold. But Terry it today was a case study in the world in which we live. Here the situation where man shows up unannounced. You know in a black large truck claiming that he has a bomb. The key moment according to my sources was they were able to look at this. Feed. That he put forth it was he talked about. You know having to issue. Potentially what the president he rambled. They were able to get a look at what appeared to be a canister. He talked about. What was in the canister. And at that point they simply didn't know. What they had now the interesting thing is that. He kept saying apparently according to my sources and and a video there's a source confirmed to me. That he didn't want to hurt anybody but at same time the it was a situation where you all these materials so. It was a situation worry. Classic watching this stuff they cannot afford to take any thing. Not seriously so because of that. They went through this process they exercised a lot of patients. As one source said that look we don't know office does a person simply trying to get attention the police chief said during a press conference that he was a person that had. Some kind of personal issues going on in his life. That there were issues that he was confronting. But clearly everyone is breathing a sigh of relief that he. Carl other vehicle turned himself in now they have the difficult task of simply going to the vehicle. And making sure that there's nothing dangerous in the vehicle but that process I'm told could take several hours. And I want to bring in former FBI agent in ABC's interior Brad Garrett on that point Brad. As peer mention the police say insinuated that this suspect is going through some kind of a personal or family issue they wouldn't expand on that. At any more than that they also talked about finding some concerning things in the truck including a propane tank but again didn't go into further detail so. Pretty think this investigation goes from here. So the real key here obviously is what was his real intention. I mean if you look or he parked his pickup truck. That's an odd place even though it's near the capital he said today that congress is not even in session. And he's willing to stay there are several hours live strain. This strikes me as a guy that's. Angry has some revenge issues may be has some delusion that sounds like. In reference to the president or the current government. And he feels powerless people do these things that end up not hurting anyone because they want attention. Meanwhile in the world you live stream this and wish you wonder detention. So once he got that. And in addition you've got hostage negotiators and eventually got a cell phone to him. And with the sludge during information. Had a conversation and probably. Lowered the temperature inside that truck as far as in his anger and rage in a visually talked him out of it so. It's a fairly predictable. I guessed situation the way it ended. If in fact his goal was ultimately not to hurt anybody. I absolutely led let's go. Down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House now Karen Travers covers the White House forced couple of miles away from this scene. That is as it was tense for several hours we've heard. Kenneth and Pierre describes a what was happening. After White House while this was going down Karen. Terry the White House said that they were monitoring the situation up on Capitol Hill but since it has been Luzon they have not given a statement. We're waiting and it's a quiet day here at the White House the president spending his day behind closed doors no public events there's no briefing with the white house Press Secretary Jen Saki. Terry though the security situation outside of the White House didn't sit seemed to step up a little bit that park that's just north of the White House Lafayette park. That's open to tourists now offers several weeks right now it is closed Secret Service had blocked off the entrances to the west east and north of that park. And for now only people with passes were able to get answers certainly we're keeping and I am what was going on up there. Out of an abundance of caution. It concerns that there would be something else happening down here on this and a Pennsylvania Avenue. All right Karen Travers cannot mode Pierre Thomas Brad Garrett thanks very much on this busy and tens David came to have a good conclusion thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.