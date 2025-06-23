Car goes airborne after road buckles in the heat

A section of road buckled and sent a car flying as a heat wave impacted Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live