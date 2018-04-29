Car trapped under burning truck

More
Bystanders try to rescue three people stuck in car.
0:25 | 04/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car trapped under burning truck
We'll under the truck. Oh my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54841181,"title":"Car trapped under burning truck","duration":"0:25","description":"Bystanders try to rescue three people stuck in car.","url":"/US/video/car-trapped-burning-truck-54841181","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.