Transcript for Why we should care about the fine print in apps' privacy policies: Part 7

So a question for all of you at home. Are you like me? How many of these have you pressed and not really known what you are agreeing to? Yes. Don't hurt yourself. These are just the privacy policies from the apps on my phone. I'm sitting with kashmir hill, technology reporter, and harlo Holmes, a digital security expert. I don't know how this is gonna show up on my health data that I can't lift all my privacy policies. Oh, wow. Oh, my gosh. Shall we dig in? But a Carnegie Mellon study says it would take you 244 hours to read the privacy agreements for the average number of websites we all go on in a year. Some of them may be in simple English, but a lot of it is in legalese. At what point does it stop being consent at all if you can't know what you're consenting to? Harlo Holmes says most people don't really grasp how all the data is gathered and sold. So they're basing their business models in part -- on the fact that we won't understand. Absolutely. Everyone thinks if something has a privacy policy, that means it protects your privacy, but a privacy policy is really a data ploitation policy and most people aren't reading it. And how much data has been gathered on us? Have you ever experienced something kind of unsettling? You don't have to say anything. You can just think it and it has appeared in your news feed. Is Google listening? Is the device listening? Kashmir hill says no. Computer scientists monitored android phones for nearly a year. None of the apps unexpectedly activated the microphone. Kashmir hill says we feel this way because so many companies have so much data on us, they can predict what we care about, what we do. Sometimes it's just impossible, statistically impossible that the thing you talked to a friend about, then bang. It's right there. It knows so much about us that it's, one, influencing what we talk about, and two, predicting what we're gonna talk about before we talk about it or after we've talk about it. It's really eerie. It's really eerie. So my producer Tess decided to find out what kinds of things Facebook has in her data file. Look what happened, reams and reams of paper. It even broke the printer. This is Facebook. So these are every post I've ever posted ever and any time anyone posted on my wall. So that's this stack. Going back -- To 2007 when I signed up when I was 18. Every post? Uh-huh. Facebook said they're working on a tool that will allow you to clear out your data file. They say it is coming in the fall. So next, Tess looked at her data files on Google, and in it found a record of all the videos she'd watched on YouTube. Flights she had reserved for years. Her Google searches going back nearly a decade. There are things that you've typed into Google that I'm sure you would never ask another human being because we feel like, "Oh, it's just a machine. It's not judging us. I can tell it about this weird rash I have and it can tell me what it is." But there is something listening back there -- Keep in mind Tess really knows her way around a computer, but she said she had no idea that she had somehow agreed to a setting called location history. And she's not the only one. News reports said there were a number of people surprised for whatever reason they didn't realize this timeline existed about their lives. And the level of detail in it is kind of memorable. Look at one day in 2017. Yeah. So it looks like it knew that I was home in the morning and that I took a bus to work. On this day, Tess walked to midtown in Manhattan. Actually that midtown east was my doctor 'cause that was the day I found out I was pregnant. Yeah, and then it has me driving back to work taking ten minutes. You came back to work? I came back to work. Yeah. I don't remember you coming in and telling me. Yeah. But when she got back home Tess had taken a photo. What? That picture she took was pulled out of her Google photos and here it is. It's her pregnancy test. But again Tess was unaware she had given permission pull it out of her Google photos. Google does insist this page is private, just for her. I had no idea I even signed up for Google timeline. I didn't know any of this. So we wrote Google and asked is any of this information used for advertising? Google responded, your photos and videos in Google photos and timeline in Google maps are not used for advertising purposes. They also said we do not share location history or any other identifying information with advertisers. But how much anonymous location data does Google collect so that advertisers can send you targeted ads? Well, a month ago a Google lawyer came under fire in congress after reports that Google continued to track people who had turned off location history. But you collect geolocation data even if location history is turned off, correct? Yes, senator, it can in order to operate other services. Let's just get that on the We are not using that information to provide ads to him, no. What do you do with that information? It's not of monetary value to you? There is some ways that location can be used for ads. For example your ip address -- Well, I just thought you said it wasn't used for ads? Senator, there's the kind of geolocation sent from the cell towers to your gps device that's used for purposes that really makes your phone operate. Here is my basic concern. Is that Americans have not signed up for this. They think that the products are offering them are free. They are not free. They think they can opt out of the tracking that you're performing. They can't meaningfully opt out. The old adage goes that, you know, if you are not paying for the product, you are the product. Kashmir tells us one thing she does. Google claims to have access to over 70% of credit card transactions in the united States. So, you know, if you're trying to get pregnant and you're buying a pregnancy test, pay for it in cash. If you're buying some ice cream or unhealthy food, pay in cash because that's another way that we are being tracked. As of tonight, us lawmakers are considering government regulations like the ones already in place in Europe to give customers more control over their data. So you're optimistic that we can get this under control. The forces are very powerful. I don't think we as individuals can change this. We do need lawmakers to pass law to give us more control over our data in the U.S. I think it's very clear we do not have enough control.

