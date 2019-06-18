Caregiver allegedly tried to poison elderly couple More A 73-year-old woman told authorities that she found an unknown green substance in cigarettes that were rolled for her by Tina Young, who takes care of her 80-year-old husband. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Caregiver allegedly tried to poison elderly couple -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

