Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Caregiver allegedly tried to poison elderly couple
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:28","description":"A 73-year-old woman told authorities that she found an unknown green substance in cigarettes that were rolled for her by Tina Young, who takes care of her 80-year-old husband.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63784825","title":"Caregiver allegedly tried to poison elderly couple","url":"/US/video/caregiver-allegedly-poison-elderly-couple-63784825"}