Transcript for Cargo spacecraft arrives at International Space Station

And fifty meter hole prank. Station is sent on to present us. Her upper garden confirm these segments 250 meter pole for step two and one missile wonder if it. He stepped to. Thus more there are two who. Built with over four tons of Chris attorney science investigation spacewalking equipment vehicle hardware computer resources and a Russian hardware. Sickness continuing to hold at that thirty meter hole point. This hold it that final home before sickness will make its. When today ten to twelve metre point and we'll be captured by the Canada arm two. This view from the latching end a factor sickness. Approaches the space station in preparation for capture in just a few minutes. The Canada arm two is now just one metre away from sickness in preparation. For capturing. And the snares have closed and we have confirmation that sickness was captured at 3:38 AM central time. While it was flying 261. Statute miles over Oman.

