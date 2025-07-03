Carol Moseley Braun looks back on her historic career in memoir 'Trailblazer”

ABC News' Linsey Davis is joined by Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman elected to the Senate, to discuss her memoir, "Trailblazer."

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live