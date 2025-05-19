The case against Diddy: “a trial that will be talked about for decades”

ABC News’ legal contributor Bernarda Villalona and entertainment reporter, Jasmine Simpkins, discuss the newest witness testimonies in the case against Diddy along with its impact on pop culture.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live