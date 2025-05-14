Cassie Ventura returns to witness stand in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, has taken the witness stand again following a dramatic day of testimony on Tuesday.

May 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live