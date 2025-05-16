Cassie Ventura testifies on multiple instances of Combs' alleged intense jealousy

Ventura testified about a time in 2016 when she and Sean Combs were in a car and he allegedly swiped her phone from her hand, jumped from the vehicle and ran down Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live