Cat owner trains four felines to eat on designated shelves

A very proud cat owner in Kansas City, Missouri, has trained her four felines to eat on designated shelves.

February 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live