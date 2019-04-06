Transcript for Former CDC director avoids jail in sex abuse case

Former head of the CDC and former New York City health commissioner has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Tom Frieden was arrested in Brooklyn last year on charges of groping a woman that he's known for decades. The 55 year old accuser is a long time friend of Friedan and his wife. Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing mother of five from Connecticut Jennifer Jewelers. Police in new game and are looking for security video from a home or businesses. They have cameras which capture traffic on surrounding roadways and they are specifically interested in video from may 22. Through May 25. How this comes after police discovered flows and sponges soaked in her blood as well as blood stains in her garage. The Los his estranged husband 51 year old flute piece June Los and his girlfriend Michelle took colonists. I charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

