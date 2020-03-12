Transcript for CDC warns of challenging months ahead with vaccine approval nearing

Let's bring an epidemiologist and ABC news medical junior doctor John Brownstein now for more on this doctor Brownstein. Good morning let's start with that CDC warning that were nearing the hardest three months in US public health history what needs to happen. To avoid that could we shift school shut down here. I mean we can't sugarcoat this guy and I mean we are and humanitarian crisis that is endemic unleash these numbers are eating record he shares hostile stations we're seeing no as we just heard 3000. Or are and he remembered we haven't changed he and our. Thanksgiving we want you got for weeks so a really bad outlook. Of course we want we'll wait a lockdown at an extreme strategy. By. You know what else can you want to try to keep our schools open but you reduce our car tax increase and reduce indoor army. National masks and and they were slick how and that's. We are an area like lock down but it port and you want dimmer switch and you are getting areas Ritchie in each issue this is why we need a national heart breaks operation were equal the operation from. Rachel work speak for testing on its teaching teaching teachers get people understand the need to stay at home. Cancel all nonessential gathered and released next mar. And we seem to be nearing FDA approval of a vaccine that's a big ray of hope but little real while. Before most people are able to be vaccinated even if all goes smoothly so how long do you think it'll be before we can start gathering against safely. Yeah I mean clearly everyone is wanting to answer to that question it's great that receives approval coming in the next few we may get the twenty million doses out to the program providers. Nursing homes long term care facilities but didn't belong to people litany Yitzhak seemed the twenty knowing how your workers eighty million essential workers hundred million people with chronic condition. By the time insert into the broader population. Could be well into march and of course we'll start he acts this vaccine in January with me 30% of the population immunity but we're really trying to get seventy to 80% so that's slowly marching people and remember it's not just one does act and those are seeing you still need a second dose or you get an immune response. Not could take an additional week so you know we're well into the spring and I know that's hard people each year just got to get through his team to get it or not this why millions of Americans already had Coca nineteen this year should those people still plan to get vaccinated. Yeah the short answer Diane is yes I mean he he has made its recommendation that he let appreciate it should get the vaccine. You know immunity should last longer with the back. To back significant booster shot tear previous infection. And meet you covered while ninety days maybe they want to read a little let you know natural infection just don't know bully your local communities that he will be super or should also mention in the trial people did how we infection and were knows he can so people should have a worry about getting the vaccine it all already had. Actually true. And what about concerns about the vaccine being produced so quickly what's your message to people who worry about that. Yeah I think you know it's. Of course it's an education can and eighty how great it seem operation were beat the carpenters this image that we went to our. Actually each offered. See he standards no rehearsal are you know we incredible CT data dairy limited reactions a vaccine and those all happen in the first couple weeks of the CD it looks and armor and I should mention the largest our. Heads a thousand. People. The general vaccine trial and thousands. So we have a lot of confidence in it the Ada but at same time this is why do you invest in educational used to really explained. Teach it's C and what's our rush hour and contacting John Brownstein it's always great to have you thank you. Thank you.

