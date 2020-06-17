Transcript for Celebrating LGBT Supreme Court decision around the nation

Just beginning to take in the enormous emotional moment the Supreme Court ruling represents. By extending workplace protections to millions of Americans. Around the nation. Celebration from Monday's historic decision. People gathering in front of New York's Stonewall inn and the in the nation's capital. Online Ellen DeGeneres riding his story. George to case saying the LG BTQ civil rights movement began 51 years ago with the Stonewall riots led by trans POZ zero X. Today we mark another milestone in our struggle for equality with the victory in the Supreme Court. Extending title seven nondiscrimination. Protections to LG BT. Actress who advocate Laverne Cox sweetened bid emotional hopes to. I grow up my god. Every one. Oh my. You heard. Have you heard. So overwhelmed this is they my. Hope I'm eventually things. It's going to. But the news reports are saying. That we have mine at his record the United States. If it's. Is there a law along. The line at the Supreme Court I can't I can you believe it I just. I'm overwhelmed. The day after the decision I sat down with writer director producer and activist Janet block. Who shared her reaction. Burns. While we ask a girl. How my reaction was overwhelming joy in half in the past few weeks there haven't been. Many victories and so what's so great to wait got and see that our Supreme Court really back the eight ball. You know we had trans lawyers in the courtroom we had Tran spoke and LG BTU people and allies and streets. Demanding this kind of equality and justice you know for me I spent many years early in my career not being as a trans woman urged year. Of being hired by my employers. And integrate really what I did you know come forward and told my story when I was working at People Magazine. I wasn't fired but for many people that does happen and a so. The court saw that in understood that gender identity gender expression and sexual orientation are things wreak -- occurred. Its terms and sex discrimination and sort out. Really really and we just need it bad actor specially. It was clearly a hard won victory they describe slot for someone's living here losing our Lee has. You know one thing we constantly tell you know young trans people is be an apologetic about WR. And be an apologetic about who you love don't leak Arctic yourself at the door when you walk you space and now finally for action or. And so for me all I do and really because art. Every day live struggles and trends engine and informing people you know to tell someone that eight months. Form or pretend to be something that are not in order to make a living. It's just nudge up and not the country that we live band and it's not the country that our founding fathers build it right. And we're talking a land of free sheet we should create a space where people can freely beat themselves were people in love with him. Where they can simply. Go into a job Q what they do best and not have to. Compromise and and jubilation expressed by so many people across America and a few thoughts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.