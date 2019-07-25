Transcript for Cell phone video captured attack on 15-year-old girl in Chicago

We noted the victim has some special needs and 128 of July. The missing persons report was filed. By the victim's father there was no initial mention of any viral video when when she was out reported missing. Shortly after our victims a special victims unit learned of the video roughly about two and a half hours later. This was also the time that the detectives were given a photograph of the missing girl and began canvassing several areas that are known to. Divvy up frequent that by buying them. The victim was found by the village and citizen. Through the help of many people including community activists by. Forwarding the video that was then viral. Citizen was gone and GT eight and taken to parents are dead victim was found in his GT eight and and taken to the eleventh district. And who bears at that location where her father and community activists and and the citizens of founded and I decided she should go to the university should callable for. Medical attention. And in their interviews the detectives learned that the victim met several juveniles who she thought were her friends. These girls and daughter how to flash gang signs. And as this was occurring at beating began which was captured on video. The tool of the alleged offenders. Were charged last night would aggravated battery long was charged with mob action. These are all felony charges in all the videos of this incident had either been recovered or preserved. As I said this is a tragic incident and my heart goes out to the victim. And her family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.