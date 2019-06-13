Transcript for 'Central Park 5' prosecutors resign from various posts due to series

Last month Ava doomed her name along with a net flakes to release the highly anticipated four part series win they see us. It's a story of five young black boys in 1989. Quarry used at Raymond. And Tron and Kevin who were falsely accused of breaking a woman jogging in Central Park it is. It is haunting. It's the most painful gut wrenching in justice. I have literally ever watched in many people felt the same way. We saw some tweets there's a guy who's that I watch the entire series of when they see as the first. Episode literally shook me at a spiritual in cellular level rage cascaded. Two empathy profound sorrow in surged back to redemptive hope. And then there was another tweet wearing guys said when they see as is the saddest thing I've ever witnessed it breaks my heart no words. And mostly it's because it's a real story it's not the only one of its kind in these breakdowns. In the criminal justice system continue to this day in Bruin who lives in damage families for ever long lasting damage we learned about when Oprah Winfrey. Talked with a five exonerated men. Last night and in a tweet Netflix said it was the most watched series on the platform in the US. Every day since it premiered in as a result it is caused massive. Outrage in many of the players in the case are receiving long overdue consequences for their actions Linda fair seen. The New York County deputy DA was dropped by ICM partners for her role in the case. In just yesterday the lead prosecutor in the case Elizabeth Lederer. Step down from her role as the Columbia law professor. After students demanded it there's still much to say and we will say more but for now just make sure you watched it's incredible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.