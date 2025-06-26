Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine details US strikes in Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine held a press conference Thursday to detail U.S. strikes over the weekend on Iranian nuclear facilities.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live