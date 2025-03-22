Champion boxer and beloved entrepreneur George Foreman dies at 76

ABC News contributor Mike Muse discusses the life and legacy of two-time former heavyweight champion boxer and beloved entrepreneur George Foreman.

March 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live