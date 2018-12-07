Transcript for Charges dropped against adult film star Stormy Daniels after strip club arrest

Prosecutors have dropped charges against stormy Daniels just hours after the adult film star was arrested during a performance at a strip club in Ohio Daniels accused of illegally touching undercover police officers. Daniel's attorney said she was set up in a police sting calling it an absurd use of law enforcement resources. Police said they were too we conduct similar undercover operations but. Late this afternoon Daniels tweeted saddened to hear the other two dances a wrestle with me last night did not have their charges dropped. All tips from my stage performance tonight will go toward fair legal fees.

