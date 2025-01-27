Chicago advocacy groups sue the Trump administration over mass deportation plans

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to the executive director of Raise the Floor Alliance, an advocacy group suing the Trump administration over mass deportations and ICE raids.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live