Transcript for Chicago community activists want probe into possible serial killer

The mother she and tie a Smith says she still believes her daughter was the victim of a serial killer. Pocket Sega is a lot of people can't come around and suddenly it. The woman's slaying remains unsolved but when he six year old reported missing from her Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's west side was found dead. In a garage a year ago next month the victim of a homicide. She's one of the dozens of unsolved murders some say they are the work of a predator targeting African American women and teens in Chicago we have a federal killer. In our community the group of community activists and pastors saying from 2001 to 2017. Here bin at least 51 female victims of color killed most lived in or frequent at Chicago's south and west side neighborhoods. A bit ironic garbage can't alleys abandoned buildings. Strangulation and asphyxiation portable sparked rumors of a serial killer have been around for years and although the Chicago Police Department is reviewing a number of the cases. Officials have said there's no evidence of a pattern that would point to a serial killer if they were a serial killer in Chicago. I've been first person to acknowledge it still Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot says the number of black women murdered in the city is a concern if we had to. Better. Statistics on homicide Clarence and we are identifying who these killers were. Some of these questions would be put to rest but is closure in peace at Le Tonya Moore wants for herself and the families of the other victims who were waiting for justice. They adding that topic now. Some to be a bigger say could be talked about so.

