Chicago man, woman stranded in lake for 7 hours

Kristal Howard and Mario Morris were on Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon when a wave knocked them off their jet ski.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live