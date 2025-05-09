Chicago sports world reacts to election of the city's own Pope Leo XIV

When news broke Thursday about Robert Prevost's election as the first American pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, the mood throughout Chicago was joyous.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live